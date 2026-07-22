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2026 July 22   14:41

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Israel opens $2m marine energy call spanning ships, ports and wave power

Israel has opened a NIS 6m ($2.0m) funding call for marine energy technologies covering shipboard systems, port infrastructure, wave power, offshore wind, floating solar and artificial intelligence, according to the Israel Innovation Authority.  

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the authority launched the programme on 19 July to move Israeli marine technologies from applied research towards commercial deployment.  

Funding is divided equally between industrial and academic research, with NIS 3m ($984,000) allocated to each track. Unused funding may be transferred if one track attracts insufficient demand.  Industrial corporations may submit project budgets of up to NIS 2.5m ($820,000).

Academic applications must be filed through technology transfer companies representing Israeli research institutions and supported by an industrial partner.  

Eligible projects include marine energy storage and transmission, hydrogen production and transportation, energy management aboard ships, port energy infrastructure, algae-based fuels, carbon capture, advanced materials, marine monitoring and digital twins.  

Applications will be assessed on technological and scientific merit, research feasibility, commercial potential, market demand, team quality and their prospective contribution to Israel’s energy sector.

The deadline is 12:00 Israel time on 15 September 2026.  NIS 3m ($984,000) of the programme’s budget was allocated in 2026 from the Israel Citizens Fund to the ministry’s Blue-Tech programme.  

Israel Innovation Authority chief executive Dror Bin said the programme was intended to turn research into applied technologies and strengthen links between Israeli academia and industry.  

Israeli Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen said the initiative could support renewable power generation and energy security.  

Eco Wave Power Global AB welcomed the funding call. Founder and chief executive Inna Braverman said the company expected further Blue-Tech technologies to emerge, although it did not announce that it had received funding.  

Eco Wave Power Global AB develops onshore and nearshore wave-energy systems installed on breakwaters, piers and jetties. Its grid-connected Jaffa Port facility supplies Israel’s electricity network under a power purchase agreement with Israel Electric Corporation. The company lists 404.7 MW of planned projects in Portugal, Taiwan and India. Israel Electric Corporation is the power purchaser under the Jaffa Port agreement.

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