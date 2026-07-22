Port of Gdańsk cargo rises 9% in the first half of 2026

Poland’s Port of Gdańsk handled 41.7m tonnes of cargo in the first half of 2026, up 9% or 3.4m tonnes year on year, according to Port of Gdańsk Authority.

The result followed full-year throughput of 80.4m tonnes in 2025. General cargo rose 17% to 15.2m tonnes and accounted for 36% of total volumes. Baltic Hub Container Terminal handled 13.8m tonnes, an increase of 2m tonnes or 18%, while container traffic climbed 23% to almost 1.6m TEU.

Coal volumes increased 51% to 4.3m tonnes, while grain rose 13% to nearly 1.3m tonnes. Ore throughput was up 7% at 173,000 tonnes. Timber recorded a 178% increase to 81,000 tonnes. Liquid fuels remained the largest cargo segment, representing 45% of total throughput. Volumes reached 18.8m tonnes, or 98% of the level recorded in the first half of 2025.

Imports totalled 27.8m tonnes, including 12.6m tonnes of liquid fuels. Exports reached 8.3m tonnes, led by 5.9m tonnes of general cargo, while transit shipments amounted to 5.6m tonnes. The port recorded 2,193 vessel calls, up 6%, including 1,793 commercial ship calls. It also handled 126 ferry calls carrying 46,000 passengers and received 16 cruise ships with more than 11,000 passengers.

Port of Gdańsk Authority SA, established in 1998, manages, maintains and develops the port’s property and infrastructure. Its shareholders are Poland’s State Treasury, the municipality of Gdańsk and eligible employees. Following its 2025 performance, the port ranked sixth in the European Union and eighth in Europe by cargo throughput.