Cunard selects Damen for Queen Victoria refit in Rotterdam

Cunard will send the 2,000-guest Queen Victoria to Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam for an extensive refurbishment from 17 October to 5 November 2026, according to Cunard.

The vessel is due to return to service on 7 November after work covering accommodation, public spaces and onboard dining.

The Grand Lobby and Queens Room will be redesigned, while Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites will receive new furnishings and design treatments. Their restaurants, lounges and terrace areas will also be refreshed. Cunard will add eight Britannia staterooms, including three cabins in a new Britannia Deluxe Oceanview category with floor-to-ceiling windows. The additional accommodation went on sale on 20 July 2026 for voyages departing from 11 November.

Queen Victoria will become the third ship in Cunard’s four-vessel fleet to receive the Pavilion Wellness Café, following Queen Anne in 2024 and Queen Elizabeth in 2025. The venue will serve breakfast, lunch and daytime meals, including plant-based dishes and sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy products.

The 294-metre ship entered service in 2007 and is scheduled to operate Mediterranean, Norwegian fjord and Canary Islands itineraries in 2027 after the refit. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cunard is a British cruise brand operating Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Anne.

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam is a shiprepair and conversion facility in the Port of Rotterdam. It carried out maintenance and refurbishment work on Queen Mary 2 in 2023.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group that delivered Queen Victoria in 2007.