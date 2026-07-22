MSC launches dedicated Afungi feeder for Mozambique LNG project

MSC has launched a dedicated feeder service linking Afungi in northern Mozambique with Nacala and Maputo for cargo destined for the Mozambique LNG project, according to MSC.

The Afungi Shuttle, announced on 22 July, will run separate Nacala–Afungi–Nacala and Maputo–Afungi–Maputo rotations. It will carry construction materials, machinery, industrial equipment, spare parts and other cargo required for the LNG complex.

Customers will be able to include the coastal feeder leg in a single MSC booking and use one commercial contact. The connection will link Afungi with cargo moving through MSC’s network from Europe, the Mediterranean, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and southern Africa.

The launch follows the full restart of work on Mozambique LNG earlier this year. More than 6,000 people were working at the site, which was 42% complete at the end of March.

TotalEnergies chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné has put the project budget at $20bn, with first LNG from the initial train targeted for 2029.

Mozambique LNG covers development of the Golfinho and Atum gas fields in Offshore Area 1 and two onshore liquefaction trains with combined capacity of 13.12m tonnes per year.

TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area 1 operates the project with a 26.5% interest. Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1 holds 20%, ENH Rovuma Área Um 15%, ONGC Videsh Rovuma 10%, Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique 10%, BPRL Ventures Mozambique 10% and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 8.5%.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is a privately owned shipping and logistics group headquartered in Geneva. Founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte, it operates about 1,000 vessels across 300 routes, serving 520 ports through 675 offices in 155 countries and carrying about 30m TEU annually.

TotalEnergies is the parent group of project operator TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area 1.

Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area 1, ENH Rovuma Área Um, ONGC Videsh Rovuma, Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique, BPRL Ventures Mozambique and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 are participating companies in the Mozambique LNG consortium.