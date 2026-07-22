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2026 July 22   15:04

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Congo Terminal builds Republic of Congo’s first all-electric port project

Congo Terminal is building the Republic of the Congo’s first port project designed to operate exclusively with electric cargo-handling equipment at Môle Est in Pointe-Noire, according to Congo Terminal.  

The initial equipment package will comprise five electric ship-to-shore cranes, 15 electric rubber-tyred gantry cranes and 30 electric terminal tractors, supported by systems for real-time energy management.  

The development is intended to increase Pointe-Noire’s container-handling capacity to 2.5m TEU and create about 900 direct and indirect jobs.  

The infrastructure includes a 750-metre quay with a water depth of 17 metres, a 26-hectare storage yard, two berths capable of handling vessels up to 400 metres long and 1,680 reefer plugs.

Congo Terminal had completed 400 metres of the planned quay by 6 July.  

The project forms part of AGL’s €1bn ($1.14bn) investment programme covering the period from 2009 to 2027.  

Congo Terminal is the container terminal operator at Pointe-Noire.

AGL is the corporate group whose long-term investment programme includes the Môle Est development.

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