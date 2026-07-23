Jiangnan delivers world’s largest 93,000-cbm ammonia carrier

Jiangnan Shipyard has delivered the first 93,000-cbm very large ammonia carrier in a new series for AW Shipping, with the design ranking as the world’s largest liquid-ammonia carrier, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The vessel was signed over on 16 July and is based on Jiangnan’s fourth-generation VLGC platform, the Panda 93A. It is classed by Lloyd’s Register.

Jiangnan reinforced the cargo tanks to account for the higher density of anhydrous ammonia compared with conventional liquefied petroleum gas.

The vessel also incorporates a new low-resistance hull form developed by the yard for balanced performance in fully laden and ballast conditions, as well as with liquid cargoes of different specific gravities.

The inclining test and lightweight determination were completed 56 days after undocking, while a combined sea-trial programme started after 74 days.

All mooring and coating work was cleared before the trials, and the vessel reached the required level of completion.

After returning from sea trials, the yard closed outstanding owner and class comments despite prolonged seasonal rain, allowing the ship to be delivered on schedule.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is the parent group of Jiangnan Shipyard. Jiangnan Shipyard is a shipbuilding enterprise within the group.

Lloyd’s Register is an international ship classification organisation.