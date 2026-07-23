Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

The Port of Long Beach has become the first US seaport to formalise a partnership with the US Maritime Administration to advance small modular reactor technology for commercial vessels, ports and other maritime assets, according to the Port of Long Beach.

The nonbinding memorandum of cooperation, signed on 22 July 2026, will bring the port and MARAD together with private-sector partners to develop, test and assess maritime applications for small modular reactors.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership with MARAD allows us to leverage strong federal leadership and private sector innovation to catalyse SMR technology as we safely and securely support the next generation of shipping,” Port of Long Beach chief executive Noel Hacegaba said.

The agreement follows MARAD’s 7 May 2026 request for information seeking industry input on a US-built, scalable and commercially viable SMR for the country’s marine transportation system. It also complements a lease agreement between the port and BlueCore Energy Inc that allows the company to assemble, test and store maritime power modules.

Long Beach and MARAD will work with the US Coast Guard, Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission on operating protocols, safety standards and inspection procedures for the arrival and servicing of SMR-powered vessels at US ports.

The initiative comes as Long Beach targets a doubling of annual container volumes to 20m units by 2050. The port plans $3.3bn of capital investment over the next decade and handles cargo valued at $300bn annually, supporting 2.7m US jobs.

Long Beach is home to two MARAD Ready Reserve vessels, the *Cape Island* and *Curtiss*, and is one of 18 designated US Commercial Strategic Seaports.

The Port of Long Beach is a public seaport operated by the City of Long Beach through its Harbor Department and governed by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.

MARAD is an agency of the US Department of Transportation responsible for programmes supporting the US merchant marine, maritime transportation system, ports and sealift readiness.

BlueCore Energy Inc is a US energy and technology company developing small modular reactor systems and maritime power modules.