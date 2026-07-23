  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

2026 July 23   09:41

ports

Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

The Port of Long Beach has become the first US seaport to formalise a partnership with the US Maritime Administration to advance small modular reactor technology for commercial vessels, ports and other maritime assets, according to the Port of Long Beach.  

The nonbinding memorandum of cooperation, signed on 22 July 2026, will bring the port and MARAD together with private-sector partners to develop, test and assess maritime applications for small modular reactors.  

“This first-of-its-kind partnership with MARAD allows us to leverage strong federal leadership and private sector innovation to catalyse SMR technology as we safely and securely support the next generation of shipping,” Port of Long Beach chief executive Noel Hacegaba said.  

The agreement follows MARAD’s 7 May 2026 request for information seeking industry input on a US-built, scalable and commercially viable SMR for the country’s marine transportation system.  It also complements a lease agreement between the port and BlueCore Energy Inc that allows the company to assemble, test and store maritime power modules.  

Long Beach and MARAD will work with the US Coast Guard, Department of Energy and Nuclear Regulatory Commission on operating protocols, safety standards and inspection procedures for the arrival and servicing of SMR-powered vessels at US ports. 

The initiative comes as Long Beach targets a doubling of annual container volumes to 20m units by 2050. The port plans $3.3bn of capital investment over the next decade and handles cargo valued at $300bn annually, supporting 2.7m US jobs.  

Long Beach is home to two MARAD Ready Reserve vessels, the *Cape Island* and *Curtiss*, and is one of 18 designated US Commercial Strategic Seaports.  

The Port of Long Beach is a public seaport operated by the City of Long Beach through its Harbor Department and governed by the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.  

MARAD is an agency of the US Department of Transportation responsible for programmes supporting the US merchant marine, maritime transportation system, ports and sealift readiness.  

BlueCore Energy Inc is a US energy and technology company developing small modular reactor systems and maritime power modules.

Topics:

nuclear

Port of Long Beach

MARAD

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

CMA CGM names 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Pantheon under French flag

16:03

Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

15:33

Dalian launches $17.7m ocean shipping company with 1.5m-tonne petcoke cargo base

15:13

ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for Papua New Guinea’s first offshore FSO

14:43

Maersk and MSC seek Cade review of conditional BTP split before Santos terminal auction

14:03

Greece issues Black Sea security alert after attacks on three Greek-operated ships

13:32

QatarEnergy prepares to extend Europe-Asia LNG force majeure to mid-October

13:20

Chinese COSCO VLCC Xin Long Yang secures Houthi clearance for Bab el-Mandeb transit

12:32

European alliance targets TRL 7-8 for AI-backed ship retrofit platform in 2029

12:24

EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

12:15

Port of Rotterdam throughput rises 0.4% to 212m tonnes in first half of 2026

12:12

Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

11:12

IRGC says tanker caught fire as two others turn back near Hormuz

11:09

Saudi tanker Encelia burns after Red Sea strike as Houthis claim second vessel hit

11:02

Vard lands €220m-plus Trinity House deal for two methanol-ready maintenance vessels

10:42

Panama Canal profit rises 19% as severe El Niño risk jumps to 81%

10:14

DP World lines up 50-year Fujairah concession for two new terminals

08:38

Jiangnan delivers world’s largest 93,000-cbm ammonia carrier

2026 July 22

18:02

Ethiopian state media intensify ownership claims over Eritrea’s port of Assab

17:12

Sudan backs Saudi ports as Houthi blockade threat sends three crude tankers north

16:34

MARAD and Long Beach to sign first US port agreement on maritime nuclear reactors

16:12

RISE validates Norsepower Rotor Sail force measurement technology

15:32

EU ETS grants compliance value to shipboard CO₂ captured in GCMD pilot

15:04

Congo Terminal builds Republic of Congo’s first all-electric port project

15:02

South Korea confirms four-month detention of Tanzania-flagged bulker Prada over North Korea sanctions breach

15:02

Egypt targets up to 18 LNG cargoes a month in three-year buying drive

15:00

European banks rebound as ship finance market reaches $680bn

14:58

MSC launches dedicated Afungi feeder for Mozambique LNG project

14:56

Enagás takes 92.5% control of Sagunto LNG terminal in €31m Osaka Gas deal

14:54

Cunard selects Damen for Queen Victoria refit in Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news