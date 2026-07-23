DP World lines up 50-year Fujairah concession for two new terminals

DP World reached an agreement in principle with Fujairah Ports Authority on 22 July 2026 for a 50-year concession to develop the Al Rugaylat container and multipurpose terminal and the Dibba General Cargo terminal on the UAE’s east coast, according to DP World.

Al Rugaylat will form a deepwater gateway capable of handling the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels, with annual capacity of up to 2.5m TEU, 1.7m tonnes of general cargo and 190,000 car equivalent units (CEUs). Dibba will add up to 3.6m tonnes of general cargo capacity per year.

The terminals will lift DP World’s UAE container capacity from 19.4m TEU to almost 22m TEU and expand its general cargo and ro-ro capability. They will connect with Jebel Ali through DP World’s inland logistics network and integrate with Jafza, allowing cargo to move between ports, logistics hubs and end markets.

Development will be phased, with construction expected to take about 24 to 30 months from commencement. The project is also intended to support investment, employment and long-term economic activity in Fujairah.

DP World is a UAE-headquartered ports and logistics operator with activities spanning marine terminals, inland logistics and economic zones.

Fujairah Ports Authority is the government authority responsible for managing and developing port infrastructure in the Emirate of Fujairah. Jebel Ali Free Zone, known as Jafza, is a DP World economic zone in Dubai.