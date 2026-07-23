Panama Canal profit rises 19% as severe El Niño risk jumps to 81%

The Panama Canal handled more transits and tonnage in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 as it prepared for possible capacity restrictions linked to a severe El Niño event, according to the Panama Canal Authority.

The waterway averaged 35 daily transits and recorded 10,726 passages between October 2025 and June 2026, up 5.2% from 10,191 a year earlier. Tonnage rose 7.2% to 389.96m CP/SUAB tonnes from 363.66m, led by containerships and LPG carriers.

Transit revenue reached $4.802bn, 17% higher year on year, while profit increased 19% to $3.614bn.

Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales said the port terminal and gas pipeline projects were entering the final prequalification stage, while work continued on the Río Indio reservoir and logistics corridor. “The strategic initiatives remain on track,” he said.

Finance vice-president Víctor Vial called the period “nine very solid months”. “We continue to strengthen the balance sheet, which is fundamental for all the investments ahead. Demand remained very strong,” he added.

The assessed probability of a severe El Niño rose from 25% in April to 81% in July. Vásquez said the canal was monitoring conditions and drawing on lessons from the 2023-2024 event. “Capacity restrictions will probably be applied, not only through draught limits but also through the number of daily reservations,” he said, adding that the final decision was one “we must let the market tell us”.

Daily auctions will remain available when regular booking options are exhausted. No draught changes have been required for about two consecutive years after heavy rainfall in 2025 and an unusually wet 2026 dry season left additional water in the lakes.

Deputy administrator, sustainability officer and administrator-designate Ilya Espino de Marotta said more than 1,100 residents had joined conservation and local development initiatives in the Río Indio basin. Engineering, design and field work are progressing towards a 2027 tender, alongside the environmental impact assessment and a resettlement plan supported by most families, with compensation rules set out in writing.

The Panama Canal Authority is the governing institution responsible for the canal.