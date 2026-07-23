Vard lands €220m-plus Trinity House deal for two methanol-ready maintenance vessels

VARD has secured a contract worth more than €220m (more than $251m) to design and build two buoy and lighthouse maintenance vessels for Trinity House, according to Fincantieri.

Awarded after a public tender, the contract is part of Trinity House’s programme to renew its three-vessel fleet. The VARD 9 601 units will replace THV Patricia and THV Galatea, carrying out buoy tending, hydrographic surveys and emergency response work while supporting aids-to-navigation services and critical maritime infrastructure in UK waters.

The ships will combine hybrid propulsion with battery energy storage, enabling zero-emission operation alongside and more efficient transit and dynamic-positioning work. They will be prepared for possible conversion to methanol and fitted with digital and cybersecurity systems intended to protect onboard operations.

The contract includes a training partnership between VARD, Trinity House and Vard Marine, with apprentice and student programmes. Construction will use VARD’s global integrated value chain, with delivery from a Norwegian VARD yard scheduled for Q2 and Q4 2029. The award was announced on 22 July 2026.

Fincantieri is the parent group of Norwegian shipbuilder VARD.

Vard Marine is VARD’s Canada-based naval architecture and marine engineering business.

Vard Design AS is VARD’s Norway-based ship design company.