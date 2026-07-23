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2026 July 23   11:09

accident

Saudi tanker Encelia burns after Red Sea strike as Houthis claim second vessel hit

A Saudi-flagged oil products tanker caught fire after being struck in the Red Sea, while Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed a second Saudi vessel was also hit, according to Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority.  

The 109,250-dwt Encelia suffered a fire in its bow. All crew members were safe, the vessel was secured and measures were taken to protect the marine environment.  UK Maritime Trade Operations logged the attack at 20:00 UTC on July 22, about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

An unknown projectile hit the tanker and started a fire, with no casualties or environmental damage recorded.  Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said Encelia and the 317,821-dwt VLCC Layla were targeted with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. He claimed direct hits on both ships and said nearly 10 other vessels had turned back.

Only the attack on Encelia has been confirmed; the claimed strike on Layla remains unverified.  Five tankers changed course on Wednesday, including two that signalled the Suez Canal as their new destination.

Three tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asian buyers had reversed course a day earlier.  The disruption matters because Saudi Arabia has been moving millions of barrels of oil each day to Yanbu to reduce its exposure to the Strait of Hormuz. Losing the southern Red Sea route would force Asian-bound cargoes north through the Suez Canal and onto longer, more expensive voyages.  

In a separate development, US President Donald Trump said each further Iranian attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz would prompt the United States to “bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT”, including infrastructure in or near Tehran.

Encelia, IMO 9240172, is a 2003-built products tanker registered to Liberia-based Trans Mediterranean Shipping. Jeddah-based Bihar International is its commercial manager, while Dubai-based Red Sea Marine Services is its safety manager.  

Layla, IMO 9336098, was built in 2007 and is owned by the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, formally known as Bahri. Bahri Ship Management DMCC in Dubai manages the vessel.  Bahri was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Riyadh. 

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