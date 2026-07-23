IRGC says tanker caught fire as two others turn back near Hormuz

An explosion and severe fire occurred aboard one of three oil tankers attempting to use a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the other two vessels to turn back, according to Sepah News. The account appeared in Statement No. 43 of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Operation Nasr 2, published on 23 July.

The tankers were not identified by name, flag, nationality, owner or operator. No details were provided on their cargoes, the time or coordinates of the incident, the condition of the crew, casualties, pollution or the extent of damage to the vessel. The statement linked the incident to a mined route but did not establish that a naval mine caused the explosion.

The IRGC Navy said the Strait of Hormuz was “under our control” and “completely closed”, adding that tankers would not be allowed to enter or leave without coordinating their passage with Iran. It also said a “punitive operation” would follow the attempted transit, without giving further details.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a component of Iran’s armed forces. Its naval branch operates mainly in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a route normally used for about one-fifth of global oil trade.