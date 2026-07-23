  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

2026 July 23   12:12

shipbuilding

Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

Fully digital shipyards are forecast to become the fastest-growing segment of a market expected to more than double from $1.80bn in 2025 to $4.30bn by 2030, according to Research and Markets.  

The 19.0% compound annual growth forecast reflects rising investment in digital twins, automation, simulation, real-time data platforms and advanced analytics across vessel design, construction and maintenance.  

Shipyards are adopting integrated digital systems to improve production efficiency, control costs, reduce delays and limit errors as commercial and naval vessel projects become more complex. Modernisation of legacy infrastructure is also accelerating spending on connected platforms that provide real-time oversight of engineering, procurement, production and maintenance.  

Research and development is projected to record the highest process-based growth rate through 2030. Shipyards and technology suppliers are increasing investment in digital design, simulation and automation to shorten development cycles, improve production accuracy and test vessel concepts before physical construction begins.  

The fully digital shipyard segment is expected to post the highest growth by digitalisation level as operators move away from disconnected legacy systems. Unified platforms can link design, engineering, procurement, production and maintenance while improving project tracking and decision-making.  

Europe is forecast to be the second-fastest-growing regional market, supported by shipyard modernisation, Industry 4.0 investment and demand for advanced commercial and naval vessels. Environmental regulation and sustainability targets are also encouraging wider use of systems that monitor operations and optimise resource consumption.  

The study identifies naval modernisation, fleet expansion, production efficiency, smart vessel development and greener manufacturing as major growth drivers. High capital requirements, legacy-system integration, shortages of digitally skilled workers, cybersecurity risks and multi-vendor technology complexity remain the main constraints.  

Research and Markets is an Ireland-based distributor of international market research reports and industry data produced by third-party research organisations.

Topics:

digitalisation

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

CMA CGM names 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Pantheon under French flag

16:03

Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

15:33

Dalian launches $17.7m ocean shipping company with 1.5m-tonne petcoke cargo base

15:13

ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for Papua New Guinea’s first offshore FSO

14:43

Maersk and MSC seek Cade review of conditional BTP split before Santos terminal auction

14:03

Greece issues Black Sea security alert after attacks on three Greek-operated ships

13:32

QatarEnergy prepares to extend Europe-Asia LNG force majeure to mid-October

13:20

Chinese COSCO VLCC Xin Long Yang secures Houthi clearance for Bab el-Mandeb transit

12:32

European alliance targets TRL 7-8 for AI-backed ship retrofit platform in 2029

12:24

EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

12:15

Port of Rotterdam throughput rises 0.4% to 212m tonnes in first half of 2026

11:12

IRGC says tanker caught fire as two others turn back near Hormuz

11:09

Saudi tanker Encelia burns after Red Sea strike as Houthis claim second vessel hit

11:02

Vard lands €220m-plus Trinity House deal for two methanol-ready maintenance vessels

10:42

Panama Canal profit rises 19% as severe El Niño risk jumps to 81%

10:14

DP World lines up 50-year Fujairah concession for two new terminals

09:41

Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

08:38

Jiangnan delivers world’s largest 93,000-cbm ammonia carrier

2026 July 22

18:02

Ethiopian state media intensify ownership claims over Eritrea’s port of Assab

17:12

Sudan backs Saudi ports as Houthi blockade threat sends three crude tankers north

16:34

MARAD and Long Beach to sign first US port agreement on maritime nuclear reactors

16:12

RISE validates Norsepower Rotor Sail force measurement technology

15:32

EU ETS grants compliance value to shipboard CO₂ captured in GCMD pilot

15:04

Congo Terminal builds Republic of Congo’s first all-electric port project

15:02

Egypt targets up to 18 LNG cargoes a month in three-year buying drive

15:02

South Korea confirms four-month detention of Tanzania-flagged bulker Prada over North Korea sanctions breach

15:00

European banks rebound as ship finance market reaches $680bn

14:58

MSC launches dedicated Afungi feeder for Mozambique LNG project

14:56

Enagás takes 92.5% control of Sagunto LNG terminal in €31m Osaka Gas deal

14:54

Cunard selects Damen for Queen Victoria refit in Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news