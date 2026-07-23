Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

Fully digital shipyards are forecast to become the fastest-growing segment of a market expected to more than double from $1.80bn in 2025 to $4.30bn by 2030, according to Research and Markets.

The 19.0% compound annual growth forecast reflects rising investment in digital twins, automation, simulation, real-time data platforms and advanced analytics across vessel design, construction and maintenance.

Shipyards are adopting integrated digital systems to improve production efficiency, control costs, reduce delays and limit errors as commercial and naval vessel projects become more complex. Modernisation of legacy infrastructure is also accelerating spending on connected platforms that provide real-time oversight of engineering, procurement, production and maintenance.

Research and development is projected to record the highest process-based growth rate through 2030. Shipyards and technology suppliers are increasing investment in digital design, simulation and automation to shorten development cycles, improve production accuracy and test vessel concepts before physical construction begins.

The fully digital shipyard segment is expected to post the highest growth by digitalisation level as operators move away from disconnected legacy systems. Unified platforms can link design, engineering, procurement, production and maintenance while improving project tracking and decision-making.

Europe is forecast to be the second-fastest-growing regional market, supported by shipyard modernisation, Industry 4.0 investment and demand for advanced commercial and naval vessels. Environmental regulation and sustainability targets are also encouraging wider use of systems that monitor operations and optimise resource consumption.

The study identifies naval modernisation, fleet expansion, production efficiency, smart vessel development and greener manufacturing as major growth drivers. High capital requirements, legacy-system integration, shortages of digitally skilled workers, cybersecurity risks and multi-vendor technology complexity remain the main constraints.

Research and Markets is an Ireland-based distributor of international market research reports and industry data produced by third-party research organisations.