European alliance targets TRL 7-8 for AI-backed ship retrofit platform in 2029

A 19-member European consortium has launched FIT-HORIZONS to develop a design environment for faster, safer and more cost-effective ship retrofits, according to Alfa Laval.

Coordinated by SINTEF Ocean, the Horizon Europe project has nearly SEK 44m ($4.53m) in EU funding and will combine simulation tools, AI-supported modelling and operational data to help shipowners assess low- and zero-emission upgrades.

Most vessels operating today are expected to remain in service for decades, making retrofits central to meeting emissions targets. The platform will evaluate alternative fuels, electrification, wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication, hull modifications and other energy-efficiency measures, including combinations of technologies under realistic operating conditions and across vessel categories.

Alfa Laval is contributing its OceanGlide air lubrication system. The company will use operational data, experimental results and computational fluid dynamics models to build a machine-learning digital twin of OceanGlide for integration into the consortium’s system-of-systems model. FIT-HORIZONS is scheduled to reach technology readiness level 7-8 by the project’s end in 2029.

The partners will also prepare recommendations on best practice, regulatory approval and business models intended to accelerate market uptake under FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System.

The project is funded under grant 101270016. The partners are SINTEF Ocean, Maritime CleanTech, FRIENDSHIP SYSTEMS, Vard Design, Laskaridis Shipping Company, SimFWD, Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, bound4blue, Entwicklungszentrum für Schiffstechnik und Transportsysteme, Atlantec Enterprise Solutions, Alfa Laval Rotterdam, American Bureau of Shipping, Hurtigruten, Tidewater Rederi, Columbia Shipmanagement, Levante Ferries, the University of Strathclyde, Haeger & Schmidt Logistics and LMG Marin.

SINTEF Ocean is a Norwegian research organisation; Maritime CleanTech is a Norwegian maritime cluster; FRIENDSHIP SYSTEMS and Atlantec Enterprise Solutions are German software companies; Vard Design and LMG Marin are ship design companies; Laskaridis Shipping Company, Tidewater Rederi and Columbia Shipmanagement are shipping or shipmanagement companies; SimFWD is a Greek engineering technology company; Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche is Italy’s national research council; bound4blue is a Spanish wind-propulsion technology company; Entwicklungszentrum für Schiffstechnik und Transportsysteme is a German maritime research institute; Alfa Laval Rotterdam is a Dutch Alfa Laval group entity; American Bureau of Shipping is a classification society; Hurtigruten and Levante Ferries are passenger shipping companies; the University of Strathclyde is a UK university; and Haeger & Schmidt Logistics is a German logistics company.