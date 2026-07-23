Port of Rotterdam throughput rises 0.4% to 212m tonnes in first half of 2026

The Port of Rotterdam lifted first-half throughput by 0.4% to 212.0m tonnes as a surge in oil products outweighed weaker container and breakbulk volumes, according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Oil-product throughput jumped 11.5% to 25m tonnes, with exports rising 36% and imports falling 9%. Crude oil volumes increased 1.6%, helping total liquid bulk advance 2.4%, while LNG throughput gained 1.7% to 6.4m tonnes.

Container throughput slipped 0.1% in TEU and fell 2.6% by weight to 98.5m tonnes. Deepsea volumes rose 5.2% in TEU as imports from Asia increased 8%, while traffic to and from North America climbed 13%. Those gains were offset by a 20% fall in transhipment volumes because of limited terminal capacity. Additional capacity is scheduled to become available at several container terminals from the end of 2026.

Dry bulk throughput increased 1.7%. Coal volumes jumped 17.8%, while iron ore declined 9.6% and agribulk fell 14.2% to about 4.9m tonnes. RoRo throughput rose 1% to 13m tonnes on stronger UK demand, but other breakbulk dropped 9.5% amid weakness in European machinery and automotive activity.

The port authority’s revenue increased 3.2% to €477.0m ($544.6m), while EBITDA rose 1.3% to €298.8m ($341.2m). Net income gained 0.9%, or €1.2m, to €144.8m ($165.3m). First-half investment fell 7% to €126.0m ($143.9m), largely because more capital was injected into the Porthos project in 2025.

“Although direct impact on the operations and throughput in the port of Rotterdam has so far been limited, the higher energy prices and increasing uncertainty has rocked the international market,” chief executive Boudewijn Siemons said.

The authority also completed the first 32-km section of the national hydrogen network, expanded shore-power availability and advanced measures covering drone traffic and port cybersecurity.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority develops, manages and operates the Rotterdam port-industrial complex. Its responsibilities include port infrastructure, safe vessel traffic, commercial development and long-term investment in the port area.