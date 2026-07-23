  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

2026 July 23   12:24

shipping

EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

European Union ambassadors have reached a political agreement on a 21st sanctions package against Russia, including a one-year exemption for EU companies transporting Russian LNG to countries outside the bloc, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.  

The compromise with Greece cleared the main obstacle to the agreement. The exemption may be renewed automatically and is expected to allow Dynagas to continue carrying Russian LNG cargoes.  Greece argued that excluding European shipowners from the trade would transfer the business to non-European operators without materially reducing Russian revenue. The country has Europe’s largest LNG carrier sector and is a major participant in the global market alongside Japan, China and the US.  

The exemption does not alter the EU’s planned ban on Russian LNG imports into the bloc from January 1, 2027.  The package adds 32 Russian banks to the EU transaction-ban list and covers 94 Russian financial institutions, mainly banks, as well as the Moscow stock exchange. The organisations would face measures including asset freezes and transaction restrictions once the legislation is formally adopted.  

“We’re adding 32 more Russian banks to our transaction ban list,” von der Leyen said.  The measures also widen restrictions on cryptocurrency companies and oil-trading platforms and target, for the first time, vessels assisting Russia’s shadow fleet.  

The agreement freezes the EU price cap on Russian crude at $44.10 per barrel for 12 months, preventing an automatic increase linked to higher global oil prices.  It also advances a formal EU entry ban for Russian citizens who have served as combatants, although that restriction had not yet been legally adopted.  

The ambassadors’ agreement is not the final legal step. Technical work must be completed before the Council of the EU adopts the decision and regulation through a written procedure. The measures will become binding after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.  

The European Union has 27 member states. Sanctions decisions require unanimous approval by the Council, and the bloc has expanded its economic, financial, trade, energy and transport restrictions against Russia since February 2022.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

CMA CGM names 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Pantheon under French flag

16:03

Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

15:33

Dalian launches $17.7m ocean shipping company with 1.5m-tonne petcoke cargo base

15:13

ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for Papua New Guinea’s first offshore FSO

14:43

Maersk and MSC seek Cade review of conditional BTP split before Santos terminal auction

14:03

Greece issues Black Sea security alert after attacks on three Greek-operated ships

13:32

QatarEnergy prepares to extend Europe-Asia LNG force majeure to mid-October

13:20

Chinese COSCO VLCC Xin Long Yang secures Houthi clearance for Bab el-Mandeb transit

12:32

European alliance targets TRL 7-8 for AI-backed ship retrofit platform in 2029

12:15

Port of Rotterdam throughput rises 0.4% to 212m tonnes in first half of 2026

12:12

Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

11:12

IRGC says tanker caught fire as two others turn back near Hormuz

11:09

Saudi tanker Encelia burns after Red Sea strike as Houthis claim second vessel hit

11:02

Vard lands €220m-plus Trinity House deal for two methanol-ready maintenance vessels

10:42

Panama Canal profit rises 19% as severe El Niño risk jumps to 81%

10:14

DP World lines up 50-year Fujairah concession for two new terminals

09:41

Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

08:38

Jiangnan delivers world’s largest 93,000-cbm ammonia carrier

2026 July 22

18:02

Ethiopian state media intensify ownership claims over Eritrea’s port of Assab

17:12

Sudan backs Saudi ports as Houthi blockade threat sends three crude tankers north

16:34

MARAD and Long Beach to sign first US port agreement on maritime nuclear reactors

16:12

RISE validates Norsepower Rotor Sail force measurement technology

15:32

EU ETS grants compliance value to shipboard CO₂ captured in GCMD pilot

15:04

Congo Terminal builds Republic of Congo’s first all-electric port project

15:02

South Korea confirms four-month detention of Tanzania-flagged bulker Prada over North Korea sanctions breach

15:02

Egypt targets up to 18 LNG cargoes a month in three-year buying drive

15:00

European banks rebound as ship finance market reaches $680bn

14:58

MSC launches dedicated Afungi feeder for Mozambique LNG project

14:56

Enagás takes 92.5% control of Sagunto LNG terminal in €31m Osaka Gas deal

14:54

Cunard selects Damen for Queen Victoria refit in Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news