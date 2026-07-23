EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

European Union ambassadors have reached a political agreement on a 21st sanctions package against Russia, including a one-year exemption for EU companies transporting Russian LNG to countries outside the bloc, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The compromise with Greece cleared the main obstacle to the agreement. The exemption may be renewed automatically and is expected to allow Dynagas to continue carrying Russian LNG cargoes. Greece argued that excluding European shipowners from the trade would transfer the business to non-European operators without materially reducing Russian revenue. The country has Europe’s largest LNG carrier sector and is a major participant in the global market alongside Japan, China and the US.

The exemption does not alter the EU’s planned ban on Russian LNG imports into the bloc from January 1, 2027. The package adds 32 Russian banks to the EU transaction-ban list and covers 94 Russian financial institutions, mainly banks, as well as the Moscow stock exchange. The organisations would face measures including asset freezes and transaction restrictions once the legislation is formally adopted.

“We’re adding 32 more Russian banks to our transaction ban list,” von der Leyen said. The measures also widen restrictions on cryptocurrency companies and oil-trading platforms and target, for the first time, vessels assisting Russia’s shadow fleet.

The agreement freezes the EU price cap on Russian crude at $44.10 per barrel for 12 months, preventing an automatic increase linked to higher global oil prices. It also advances a formal EU entry ban for Russian citizens who have served as combatants, although that restriction had not yet been legally adopted.

The ambassadors’ agreement is not the final legal step. Technical work must be completed before the Council of the EU adopts the decision and regulation through a written procedure. The measures will become binding after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

The European Union has 27 member states. Sanctions decisions require unanimous approval by the Council, and the bloc has expanded its economic, financial, trade, energy and transport restrictions against Russia since February 2022.