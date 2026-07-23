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2026 July 23   13:20

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Chinese COSCO VLCC Xin Long Yang secures Houthi clearance for Bab el-Mandeb transit

The Singapore-flagged, 308,375-dwt VLCC *Xin Long Yang* (IMO 9761463), owned through China’s COSCO Shipping group and carrying 2 million barrels of Saudi crude, has secured Houthi clearance to transit the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to Lloyd’s List.  

The tanker loaded at Yanbu on 20 July under charter to Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, and is bound for Qinzhou in southern China. It made two course reversals in the Red Sea before resuming its southbound voyage late on 22 July and sailing towards Bab el-Mandeb on 23 July. Its automatic identification system information showed a Chinese crew on board.  

The clearance was obtained after the reversals, while Chinese tankers returning from Yanbu may seek passage on a case-by-case basis. Ships approaching the Red Sea to load at Saudi ports remained more cautious.  

A second COSCO-managed VLCC, the Chinese-flagged *Cosnew Lake*, was following *Xin Long Yang* towards Bab el-Mandeb with another 2 million barrels of Saudi crude for Huizhou in China’s Guangdong province. No vessel-specific clearance has been made public for *Cosnew Lake*.  

The permit for *Xin Long Yang* has not been published by the Houthi-run Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center, COSCO Shipping Energy or Sinopec.

HOCC says it issues optional safe-transit permits to vessels and shipping companies outside declared restrictions covering the Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb, the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.  Restrictions on Saudi-linked shipping were announced on 20 July. Commercial traffic continued through the southern Red Sea on 21 July, although Bab el-Mandeb was declared closed to Saudi-affiliated vessels.

The Houthis claimed attacks on two Saudi tankers on 23 July. Saudi authorities said the tanker *Encelia* was attacked in the Red Sea and caught fire, with its crew safe.  Without southbound access through Bab el-Mandeb, laden VLCCs carrying Yanbu crude to Asia would have to return north towards the Suez Canal, discharge part of their cargo through the SUMED pipeline and then sail through the Mediterranean and around Africa, adding weeks to the voyage.  

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