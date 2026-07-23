Greece issues Black Sea security alert after attacks on three Greek-operated ships

Greece has told Greek-flagged merchant ships to tighten security across the wider Black Sea region after attacks involving three Greek-operated vessels, according to a July 21 advisory from the Greek Shipping Ministry. The warning followed drone strikes on the Liberia-flagged, 163,000-dwt ASIA, managed by George Prokopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management, and the Marshall Islands-flagged, 157,447-dwt NISSOS IOS, managed by the Alafouzos family’s Kyklades Maritime Corporation.

The two Suezmax tankers were hit on July 19 while loading crude at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s SPM-1 and SPM-3 offshore moorings near Novorossiysk.

A fire aboard the 2022-built ASIA was extinguished by emergency teams. Both tankers remained afloat, with no oil spill, casualties or injuries among crew members, CPC employees or contractors. The offshore moorings were not damaged. CPC suspended crude-loading operations while specialists assessed the consequences. The advisory also identified a third Greek-operated vessel as having been attacked in the area, but gave no name, flag or management details.

The ministry recommended that “all Greek ships in the wider region increase security measures” amid rising tension and attacks on merchant shipping.

Caspian Pipeline Consortium operates a 1,510-km pipeline linking Kazakhstan’s Caspian oilfields with its Black Sea export terminal near Novorossiysk. The system handles about 80% of Kazakhstan’s oil exports.