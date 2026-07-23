Maersk and MSC seek Cade review of conditional BTP split before Santos terminal auction

Danish shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk and Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Company have notified Brazil’s competition regulator of a conditional plan to unwind their 50-50 ownership of Brasil Terminal Portuário ahead of the Tecon Santos 10 auction, according to InvestNews.

Maersk’s APM Terminals and MSC-linked Terminal Investment Limited each hold 50% of BTP. Their filings with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense, or Cade, cover the possible transfer of one partner’s stake to the other.

The buyer and seller have not been determined. APM Terminals could acquire the remaining 50% or sell its own holding, depending on which company wins the concession. Any transaction would require approval from Brazilian regulators.

The filings are intended to meet proposed auction conditions allowing existing Santos terminal operators to bid from the first stage if they make a binding commitment to divest their current terminal interests after a win.

An earlier auction model restricted incumbents from the initial stage and allowed them to participate only if that round failed to attract other eligible bidders. The revised proposal remains under consideration by waterways regulator Antaq and may return to the Federal Court of Accounts.

APM Terminals and TiL have requested an expedited Cade review, arguing that sole ownership by an existing shareholder would replace the current joint-control structure rather than create a new competitive link.

The 25-year Tecon Santos 10 concession is planned with annual capacity of up to 3m TEU and estimated investment of BRL 6.4bn ($1.26bn).

No final agreement has been announced. Any BTP ownership change remains conditional on the auction result, final tender rules and regulatory approvals.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Danish shipping and logistics group, while APM Terminals is its port subsidiary.

Mediterranean Shipping Company is based in Geneva, and Terminal Investment Limited is linked to the carrier.

BTP has operated on the right bank of Santos since 2013. The terminal covers about 430,000 square metres, has annual capacity of 1.5m TEU and was developed with an initial investment of $800m. Its share of Santos container throughput was put at 31% in 2025, with revenue of BRL 2.1bn ($415m).