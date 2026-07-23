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2026 July 23   15:13

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ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for Papua New Guinea’s first offshore FSO

ABL secured a marine warranty survey contract on 22 July for the installation of Papua New Guinea’s first offshore floating storage and offloading unit at the Kumul Marine Terminal, according to ABL.  

The contract covers the supply, transportation, installation, pre-commissioning and commissioning of equipment outside Papua New Guinea and at the offshore project site.  

ABL’s scope includes pipe load-outs in India, the load-out of coated pipe, spools and pipeline-end manifolds at Batam in Indonesia, and the load-out of a flexible riser in Newcastle, UK.  The consultancy will also approve pipelaying and pipeline-end manifold installation, installation of the FSO mooring system, the unit’s hook-up to the mooring and the pull-in of the flexible riser. ABL will provide personnel at the Indonesian yard.  

ABL’s Australian operation will lead the work with support from offices in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the UK. The contract is expected to continue through 2028.  

The FSO will form part of the Kutubu Pipeline System, providing storage and offloading capacity for crude oil and condensate from several fields. Associated gas will be directed to the PNG LNG Project.  

MISC will deliver and operate the unit under separate long-term bareboat charter and operations and maintenance agreements with ExxonMobil PNG. The firm charter period is 15 years, with extension options of up to another 15 years. The FSO will have minimum storage capacity of 800,000 barrels, an intended operating life of 30 years and deployment scheduled for the first half of 2028.  

ABL is an energy and marine consultancy within Aqualis ASA, which has offices in 43 countries and operates through ABL, OWC, Longitude and AGR.

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