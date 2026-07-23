Dalian launches $17.7m ocean shipping company with 1.5m-tonne petcoke cargo base

China’s northeastern port city of Dalian has formally launched Dalian Ocean Shipping Co, an ocean-going shipping platform with registered capital of RMB 120m ($17.7m), according to the Liaoning provincial government.

The company was inaugurated at the Dalian International Conference Centre on 22 July under the leadership of China Dalian International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group, or CDIG.

Dalian Ocean Shipping is intended to increase locally controlled ocean-going capacity and connect cargoes, ships and ports across Liaoning province.

Its planned business covers ocean freight transport, international route operations, ship management, international and domestic freight forwarding, vessel chartering, cross-border logistics, shipping investment and supply-chain management.

The company signed agreements with Dalian Dongfang Tangu New Materials Group and Hong Kong Shiwan Shipping during the inauguration ceremony.

Dalian Dongfang Tangu is expected to provide about 1.5m tonnes of petroleum coke cargo annually, while Hong Kong Shiwan will make available ocean-going vessels with combined capacity of about 500,000 dwt.

Dalian Ocean Shipping plans to expand its fleet, develop an international route network and broaden its services along the maritime logistics chain.