  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

2026 July 23   16:03

ports

Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

Australian container terminal operator Patrick Terminals has ordered 22 hybrid straddle carriers from Finnish cargo-handling equipment manufacturer Kalmar for its terminals in Melbourne and Sydney, according to Kalmar.  

The 22 July disclosure covers 10 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers for East Swanson Dock in Melbourne and 12 automated Hybrid Kalmar AutoStrads for the Sydney AutoStrad terminal at Port Botany. The order was booked in Kalmar’s second-quarter 2026 intake, with deliveries due by the end of the second quarter of 2027.  

The purchase follows a 10-year strategic supply agreement signed in December 2025. Patrick said the hybrid power units would reduce fuel consumption and emissions while supporting terminal performance and reliability.  

Patrick already operates 10 hybrid straddle carriers in Melbourne and one hybrid AutoStrad trial unit at Port Botany. A previously ordered batch of 14 hybrid AutoStrads was arriving at Port Botany aboard dship Carriers’ 12,330-dwt multipurpose vessel Bruce after loading in Poland, where the machines were manufactured.  

Following the latest deliveries, Patrick is expected to operate 20 hybrid straddle carriers in Melbourne and 27 hybrid AutoStrads at Port Botany.  

Patrick Terminals handles more than 3.5m TEU annually through terminals in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

Helsinki-headquartered Kalmar supplies cargo-handling equipment and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres, manufacturers and logistics operators. It operates in more than 120 countries, employs about 5,300 people and recorded 2025 sales of about €1.7bn ($1.94bn). 

Topics:

Kalmar

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

CMA CGM names 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Pantheon under French flag

15:33

Dalian launches $17.7m ocean shipping company with 1.5m-tonne petcoke cargo base

15:13

ABL wins marine warranty survey contract for Papua New Guinea’s first offshore FSO

14:43

Maersk and MSC seek Cade review of conditional BTP split before Santos terminal auction

14:03

Greece issues Black Sea security alert after attacks on three Greek-operated ships

13:32

QatarEnergy prepares to extend Europe-Asia LNG force majeure to mid-October

13:20

Chinese COSCO VLCC Xin Long Yang secures Houthi clearance for Bab el-Mandeb transit

12:32

European alliance targets TRL 7-8 for AI-backed ship retrofit platform in 2029

12:24

EU envoys agree 21st sanctions package after Greek LNG shipping carve-out

12:15

Port of Rotterdam throughput rises 0.4% to 212m tonnes in first half of 2026

12:12

Fully digital shipyards to lead $4.3bn market surge by 2030

11:12

IRGC says tanker caught fire as two others turn back near Hormuz

11:09

Saudi tanker Encelia burns after Red Sea strike as Houthis claim second vessel hit

11:02

Vard lands €220m-plus Trinity House deal for two methanol-ready maintenance vessels

10:42

Panama Canal profit rises 19% as severe El Niño risk jumps to 81%

10:14

DP World lines up 50-year Fujairah concession for two new terminals

09:41

Long Beach becomes first US seaport to formalise maritime nuclear pact with MARAD

08:38

Jiangnan delivers world’s largest 93,000-cbm ammonia carrier

2026 July 22

18:02

Ethiopian state media intensify ownership claims over Eritrea’s port of Assab

17:12

Sudan backs Saudi ports as Houthi blockade threat sends three crude tankers north

16:34

MARAD and Long Beach to sign first US port agreement on maritime nuclear reactors

16:12

RISE validates Norsepower Rotor Sail force measurement technology

15:32

EU ETS grants compliance value to shipboard CO₂ captured in GCMD pilot

15:04

Congo Terminal builds Republic of Congo’s first all-electric port project

15:02

Egypt targets up to 18 LNG cargoes a month in three-year buying drive

15:02

South Korea confirms four-month detention of Tanzania-flagged bulker Prada over North Korea sanctions breach

15:00

European banks rebound as ship finance market reaches $680bn

14:58

MSC launches dedicated Afungi feeder for Mozambique LNG project

14:56

Enagás takes 92.5% control of Sagunto LNG terminal in €31m Osaka Gas deal

14:54

Cunard selects Damen for Queen Victoria refit in Rotterdam

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

All news