Patrick Terminals orders 22 hybrid Kalmar straddle carriers for Melbourne and Sydney

Australian container terminal operator Patrick Terminals has ordered 22 hybrid straddle carriers from Finnish cargo-handling equipment manufacturer Kalmar for its terminals in Melbourne and Sydney, according to Kalmar.

The 22 July disclosure covers 10 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers for East Swanson Dock in Melbourne and 12 automated Hybrid Kalmar AutoStrads for the Sydney AutoStrad terminal at Port Botany. The order was booked in Kalmar’s second-quarter 2026 intake, with deliveries due by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

The purchase follows a 10-year strategic supply agreement signed in December 2025. Patrick said the hybrid power units would reduce fuel consumption and emissions while supporting terminal performance and reliability.

Patrick already operates 10 hybrid straddle carriers in Melbourne and one hybrid AutoStrad trial unit at Port Botany. A previously ordered batch of 14 hybrid AutoStrads was arriving at Port Botany aboard dship Carriers’ 12,330-dwt multipurpose vessel Bruce after loading in Poland, where the machines were manufactured.

Following the latest deliveries, Patrick is expected to operate 20 hybrid straddle carriers in Melbourne and 27 hybrid AutoStrads at Port Botany.

Patrick Terminals handles more than 3.5m TEU annually through terminals in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

Helsinki-headquartered Kalmar supplies cargo-handling equipment and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres, manufacturers and logistics operators. It operates in more than 120 countries, employs about 5,300 people and recorded 2025 sales of about €1.7bn ($1.94bn).