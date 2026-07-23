DOF sells four PSVs, buys two CSVs and triggers $115m Skandi Amazonas payout

Norwegian offshore services company DOF Group ASA has agreed to sell four platform supply vessels, acquire two construction support vessel newbuildings and declare the Brazilian-flagged Skandi Amazonas a constructive total loss, according to an official DOF Group ASA statement.

The 2008-built Skandi Mongstad, 2009-built Skandi Flora, 2011-built Skandi Feistein and 2012-built Skandi Kvitsøy will be sold to an undisclosed buyer and delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

The PSVs will remain on their existing contracts, with DOF retaining management responsibility and a minority stake in the acquiring entity.

The sale is expected to generate about $50m in net cash proceeds after vessel-related debt is repaid.

DOF has also agreed to buy two 123-metre CSVs under construction at PaxOcean in China from a company affiliated with Geveran Trading Company, which is controlled by Norwegian shipping investor John Fredriksen and owns about 12% of DOF.

The purchase price was not disclosed. Each vessel will have a 25-metre beam, 1,750 square metres of deck space, accommodation for 123 people, a 250-tonne subsea crane and two work-class remotely operated vehicles.

The Salt Ship Design SALT 310 OCV vessels will also feature DP2 dynamic positioning, 1,000-kWh battery systems and provisions for methanol-ready operation. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027 and first quarter of 2028, with 85% of the price payable on delivery.

The vessels are intended for inspection, maintenance and repair, field support and subsea construction work. DOF plans to fund the purchase through vessel-sale proceeds and available debt financing while maintaining leverage at 1.5 to 2.0 times net interest-bearing debt to last-12-month EBITDA. Chief executive Mons S. Aase said the renewal was about “being able to make more money on a more modern fleet while balancing the net spending”.

DOF has sold nine lower-capability or non-core vessels and acquired four higher-end vessels over the past year, including the latest transactions.

The company declared Skandi Amazonas a constructive total loss after concluding that repairs would cost more than its insured value, triggering a $115m hull and machinery insurance payout.

The AHTS suffered hull damage and water ingress on 15 May before grounding near Macaé in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state. Of the 29 people aboard, 12 were transferred to nearby vessels and 17 initially remained on board. No casualties, missing people or pollution were recorded. Salvage teams later began installing anchors for a planned refloating operation, while a Brazilian maritime inquiry continued.