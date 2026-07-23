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2026 July 23   16:45

shipbuilding

CMA CGM names 24,212-TEU LNG boxship Pantheon under French flag

CMA CGM named the 24,212-TEU LNG dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Pantheon on 22 July for deployment on its Asia-Europe FAL1 service under the French flag, according to CMA CGM.  

Captain Benoit Le Dreau and the vessel’s godmother, Xiao Wang, Director of Programming & Screening at the Shanghai International Film Festival, took part in the ceremony. Pantheon is a sistership of CMA CGM Notre Dame.  

The 399.9-metre vessel has a beam of 61.3 metres, IMO number 1028047 and 1,600 reefer plugs. It was built in China by Chinese shipbuilding company Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding.  

Pantheon is part of a 10-ship LNG dual-fuel programme whose vessels are named after French and European landmarks. The first ship in the series, CMA CGM Notre Dame, was named in Le Havre on 2 July.  

All 10 vessels are due to be entered in the French International Register and deployed on CMA CGM’s Asia-Northern Europe network. The programme is expected to support the recruitment of 135 additional French seafarers.  

The ships can operate on LNG and are compatible with biomethane and e-methane, subject to commercial availability. LNG tank technology supplier GTT is involved in the programme, while certification company Bureau Veritas is responsible for certification.  

Marseille-headquartered CMA CGM operates in 177 countries and employs about 160,000 people. The privately held shipping and logistics group has more than 700 vessels serving 420 commercial ports through over 250 routes. It generated revenue of $54.4bn in 2025 and transported 24.2m TEU.

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