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2026 July 24   10:38

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Hanwha Ocean launches dual-use GFS design in three-part US shipbuilding push

Hanwha Ocean has moved into joint design of the Global Fast Sealift while signing two additional cooperation deals covering workforce training and supply-chain development in the US, according to Hanwha Ocean.  

The South Korean shipbuilder signed a professional services agreement with Leidos and two memoranda of understanding at the opening of the Korea-US Shipbuilding Partnership Center in Washington, DC, on 23 July.  

The Leidos agreement advances an April MOU under which the companies agreed to cooperate on next-generation naval ship design, US shipbuilding capacity and opportunities in global defence markets.  

Hanwha Ocean and Leidos will jointly design the GFS, pursue technology development and establish a framework to maintain design quality. Leidos’ wholly owned subsidiary Gibbs & Cox has designed more than 70% of US Navy surface combatants built since World War II.  

The dual-use vessel is intended to support commercial shipping in normal operations and provide rapid military sealift when required. The partners plan to offer the platform in the US and other naval markets.  

A second agreement brings together Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Philly Shipyard and Delaware County Community College on shipbuilding technology training, including instructor programmes and the development of skilled workers.  

The college provides technical instruction for the shipyard’s four US Department of Labor registered apprenticeship programmes.  

Hanwha Ocean also agreed to work with Hanwha Philly Shipyard, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the Greater Philadelphia Growth Partnership to identify local suppliers, strengthen regional industrial links and support an expansion of shipyard production capacity.  

Hanwha Ocean is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company that has produced commercial, offshore and specialist vessels since 1973. 

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