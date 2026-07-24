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2026 July 24   10:41

shipbuilding

HD KSOE and Siemens sign single 3D data deal to power autonomous shipyards

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has signed a definitive agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to create a next-generation marine platform linking the entire shipbuilding cycle through one AI-enabled 3D data environment, according to HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.  

The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2026, in the presence of HD KSOE president and chief executive Kim Hyung-kwan and Siemens Digital Industries Software president and chief executive Tony Hemmelgarn.  

The platform will connect vessel design, production, supply-chain management, quality control and maintenance, allowing design changes and real-time production updates to flow directly to shipyard teams and suppliers. The system is intended to reduce schedule disruption and quality problems by giving every stage of construction access to consistent information.  

HD KSOE will also develop a Virtual Shipyard replicating physical operations so production processes and equipment can be tested digitally. It plans to expand the platform towards a Physical AI shipyard in which robots and autonomous production systems perform tasks independently.  

The end goal is an autonomous manufacturing system connecting design, production, logistics, inspection and sea trials.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering is the intermediate holding company for HD Hyundai’s shipbuilding operations.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is Siemens’ industrial software business, covering engineering, simulation and product-lifecycle management.

HD Hyundai is a South Korean industrial group active in shipbuilding, energy equipment and industrial machinery.

Topics:

digitalisation

HD KSOE

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