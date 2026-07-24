US imposes 12.5% tariff on most Russian imports in 60-economy action

The US imposed an additional 12.5% tariff on most goods of Russian origin from 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on 24 July as part of measures covering 60 economies that account for 99.4% of US imports, according to the Office of the US Trade Representative.

The action was taken under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 at the direction of President Donald Trump after USTR concluded that the economies concerned had failed to impose or effectively enforce bans on imports produced with forced labour. Russia is among 54 economies found to have failed both to introduce and enforce such a prohibition. Its products were assigned HTSUS code 9903.05.66 and face the 12.5% duty on top of the otherwise applicable tariff, subject to specified exemptions.

Goods loaded on a vessel before 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on 24 July and entered for US consumption before the same time on 28 July are exempt from the additional charge.

A 10% tariff applies to 18 economies that adopted, partly implemented or committed to introduce forced-labour import bans. Certain products from the European Union, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland are covered by mechanisms that cap the combined most-favoured-nation and Section 301 tariffs at 10% or 12.5%. Exemptions include informational materials, donations, accompanied baggage, goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs and selected products excluded to protect domestic supplies or avoid broader economic disruption.

“The United States has had a forced labor import ban for nearly a century, and rigorously enforces it,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said. USTR launched the investigations on 12 March and issued its findings on 2 June. The process included two rounds of public hearings, more than 2,100 public comments and consultations with more than 45 governments.