Tsuneishi delivers its first Japan-built methanol LFSS for Kamsarmax bulker

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay has delivered its first proprietary methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system for installation on a Kamsarmax bulker, according to Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay.

The Tokyo engineering company completed delivery of the Low-flashpoint Fuel (MeOH) Supply System, or LFSS, at the end of May 2026, taking the technology from Approval in Principle to its first application on a vessel.

ClassNK granted AiP for the system in April 2024. Developed for medium- and low-speed diesel engines, the LFSS is designed to supply low-flashpoint alternative fuels such as methanol safely and reliably to a vessel’s main engine.

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay said the system has a simple, compact configuration in terms of its principal components, dimensions and weight. Key equipment is manufactured by Japanese suppliers, allowing operating manuals to be issued in Japanese and customer enquiries to be handled without reliance on overseas manufacturers.

Assembly in Japan also removes the need for customers to attend Factory Acceptance Tests overseas or bring engineers from foreign equipment makers to Japan. The company will provide on-site technical support during commissioning and testing.

Following the first delivery, Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay plans to establish a stable supply of LFSS units and continue research and development covering other alternative fuels and technologies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting carbon neutrality by 2050.

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co Ltd is a fabless engineering company headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. Founded in May 2017, with an establishment date of 1917, it provides engineering services, alternative-fuel and gas-equipment engineering, digitalisation, monitoring and technical support. Its technical base includes more than 100 years of ship development, design and construction experience, over 40 years of work involving LNG carriers, and expertise in autonomous ship manoeuvring.