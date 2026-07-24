GTT Marine wins first fleet-wide digital mandate for PETRONAS-chartered LNG carriers

GTT Marine will deploy a single integrated vessel performance platform across the PETRONAS-chartered LNG carrier fleet, with the mandate also open to future fleet additions, according to GTT Marine.

The package brings data acquisition, performance analytics, voyage optimisation and cargo management monitoring into one system aimed at improving efficiency, controlling costs and reducing emissions.

Operational data from noon reports and high-frequency sensors will be collected, structured and analysed before being processed through Vesper Insights.

The platform will give crews and fleet managers an evidence-based view of vessel performance and help prioritise technical, operational and maintenance actions.

Voyage optimisation will combine weather data, vessel performance models and digital twins, backed by 24/7 support from GTT Marine’s Fleet Centre. The system will support route planning, fuel consumption management and emissions reduction.

Cargo management monitoring will add visibility over cargo operations and related vessel activities. GTT Marine chief executive Casper Jensen said: “This agreement with PETRONAS is a strong validation of what we've built by bringing Danelec, Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions together under GTT Marine. Today, we deliver data acquisition, performance analytics, and voyage optimisation as one integrated suite, backed by our Fleet Centre around the clock. That is the real value of combining these three companies' expertise: moving from fragmented digital tools to integrated, data-driven decision-making.”

GTT Marine is a division of GTT Group. Danelec, Ascenz Marorka and Vessel Performance Solutions are the businesses whose capabilities have been brought together within GTT Marine.