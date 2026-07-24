Fincantieri delivers first LNG-capable Explora ship in €3.5bn fleet drive

Fincantieri has handed over Explora III, the first LNG-capable ship in Explora Journeys’ fleet, as MSC Group’s six-vessel programme reached its halfway point, according to Fincantieri.

The 72,810-gt cruise ship was delivered at the Italian shipbuilder’s Sestri Ponente yard in Genoa on 23 July. MSC Group is investing more than €3.5bn ($4.0bn) in the six ships, all designed and built by Fincantieri in Italy.

Explora III is the third vessel in the series. Explora IV and Explora V are scheduled to enter service in 2027, with Explora VI following in 2028. The newbuilding is 19.2 metres longer than the first two ships while carrying a similar number of guests. It has 461 ocean-front suites, five heated pools, seven restaurants and 12 bars and lounges.

The vessel is equipped for shore power, allowing its engines to be shut down in ports with suitable infrastructure. Its fuel system can also support bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, subject to availability, while the ship is capable of using biofuel.

Explora III is due to leave Genoa on 24 July for a five-night preview voyage to Civitavecchia, calling at Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer and Livorno.

Its naming ceremony is scheduled for 1 August in Barcelona.

The ship’s official maiden voyage, a seven-night sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon, is due to begin on 3 August.

The inaugural season will include Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland and North America. Explora III is scheduled to operate the brand’s first Alaska season in 2027.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group headquartered in Trieste. It operates 18 shipyards across three continents and builds cruise ships, naval vessels and specialised ships.

Explora Journeys is a Geneva-headquartered luxury ocean travel brand established in 2021. It is privately owned by MSC Group.

MSC Group is a privately held, family-controlled group with activities spanning container shipping, terminals, logistics and cruises.