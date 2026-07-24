China floats out largest hydrogen-powered cargo ship

China has floated out Yuntao No 1, its largest hydrogen-powered cargo vessel and first 2,000-tonne hydrogen-powered combined container-and-bulk carrier, in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, according to the Guangzhou Port Authority.

The 69.3-metre ship has a beam of 13.7 metres, a maximum deadweight of 2,000 tonnes and a projected range of 760 km. It can carry about 140 containers or bulk cargoes including ore, coal and grain.

Yuntao No 1 entered the water on 16 July and is intended for services on Guangdong’s inland waterways, including the Beijiang River.

The ship is fitted with a domestically produced marine hydrogen fuel-cell system that can be refuelled in three hours.

Its particulate emissions are expected to be 99% lower than those of a conventional diesel-powered vessel, while annual carbon emissions are projected to fall by nearly 1,000 tonnes. Fuel costs on heavily laden, long-distance services are estimated to be 30% below those of diesel-powered ships.

The hydrogen fuel-cell module and system have received type approval from China Classification Society.

Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy Technology Co signed strategic cooperation agreements with four trial operators to conduct long-term operating tests, optimise the design for different routes and assess commercial operating models.

The company plans to deploy another 24 hydrogen-powered vessels of different sizes and types in 2027 and 2028. An industry alliance led by Yuntao Hydrogen, with nearly 40 initial members, also aims to deploy 100 standardised hydrogen-powered vessels in the Pearl River basin over four years and develop supporting waterside refuelling infrastructure.

Guangdong Yuntao Hydrogen Energy Technology Co is a Guangzhou-based developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel-cell bipolar plates, stacks and power systems for transport applications.

China State Shipbuilding Corp is a centrally administered Chinese shipbuilding group whose operations include commercial vessels, marine equipment and ship design.

Guangzhou Shipbuilding Industry Co is a shipbuilding subsidiary within China State Shipbuilding Corp.