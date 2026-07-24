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2026 July 24   13:44

Maersk

Maersk adds $1,000-per-container Hormuz transit fee

Maersk has introduced an additional charge of $1,000 per container carried aboard vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to Maersk.  

The fee was included in the company’s Middle East Operational Update 40 dated 22 July and applies to existing ocean bookings and cargo already in transit, subject to regulatory approvals.  

The charge is additional to emergency freight rates of $1,800 for a 20-foot dry container, $3,000 for a 40-foot dry container and $3,800 for reefer, special and dangerous-goods containers.  

The rates cover cargo loaded at or destined for ports in Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, excluding Salalah, as well as Dammam and Jubail in Saudi Arabia.  

Maersk’s previous operational update, dated 16 July, included the emergency freight rates but not the separate $1,000 charge for vessels passing through the strait.  

The emergency rates cover alternative routing, potential storage arrangements, additional chartering and onward transport when it becomes safe to complete the voyage. Maersk said the rates could be adjusted as conditions develop.  

Customers choosing to complete the planned voyage with temporary storage receive 14 days of storage in transit under the emergency rate.

From the 15th day, Maersk charges $25 per TEU per day. Refrigerated containers may also incur monitoring and electricity charges.  

Maersk is a Copenhagen-based Danish integrated logistics company operating in more than 130 countries and employing around 100,000 people. Its activities include container shipping, port terminals and logistics services.

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