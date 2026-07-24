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2026 July 24   14:03

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Lloyd’s market group sets cover termination trigger for Hormuz payments

The Lloyd’s Market Association has issued model clause LMA5708 allowing marine hull insurers to terminate cover for a vessel from the moment a shipowner makes a payment or provides other consideration to secure passage through Iranian territorial waters or the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Lloyd’s Market Association.  

Published in London on 23 July, the Strait of Hormuz Transit Fee Condition is intended for marine hull underwriters, with accompanying guidance for the hull and war insurance markets.  

The wording bars any transit fee, toll, charge or other consideration, including a non-financial benefit, from being provided directly or indirectly in connection with an insured vessel’s passage. If the condition is breached, insurers are irrevocably discharged from obligations relating to both the payment and the vessel concerned.  

Cover ends when the payment or other consideration is given, even if the shipowner does not seek reimbursement and before an insurer becomes aware of the transaction or receives a claim. The provision applies only to the vessel involved and does not automatically terminate insurance for the owner’s wider fleet.  

The clause can capture payments through intermediaries or non-Iranian entities and does not require an insurer to prove that the recipient is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

An exception covers charges paid solely for specific maritime or navigational services that are lawful under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and comply with the sanctions provisions of the policy.  LMA5708 is not mandatory.

Underwriters, brokers and insured parties may reject it, amend it or agree different terms, so its publication does not amount to a market-wide cancellation of war-risk cover for ships using the Strait of Hormuz.  

“The clause and guidance have been developed to support the market in navigating a complex and evolving legal and regulatory environment,” LMA legal and regulatory director Arabella Ramage said.  

The condition is designed to operate alongside existing sanctions clauses, but a breach terminates insurance for the affected vessel rather than temporarily suspending cover.  The LMA submitted the wording to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and the UK’s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation. OFAC has designated the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which it says was created to collect payments from vessels using the waterway and operates in support of the IRGC.

The Lloyd’s Market Association represents 59 Lloyd’s managing agents and members’ agents. It develops model insurance wordings and provides technical, legal and regulatory guidance to participants in the Lloyd’s insurance market.

Topics:

Hormuz

insurance

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