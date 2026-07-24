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2026 July 24   14:30

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Hormuz transits hold at three ships a day as traffic drops 70%

Three vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz on each of 22, 23 and 24 July, according to Kpler.  

The updated count replaced an earlier preliminary tally of one tanker for 23 July.  

Movements that day included the laden VLCC New Giant, which left the Persian Gulf carrying 2m barrels of Iraqi Basrah crude and is expected to reach Rizhao in China by mid-August.  

Two ships entered the Gulf, including the empty VLCC Noble.  

On 24 July, the laden VLCC Romania Prosperity appeared off Fujairah outside the strait carrying Murban crude, while two empty soft-commodity bulk carriers exited into the Gulf.

The tanker’s destination had not been established.  Average daily crossings have fallen by about 70%, from roughly 45 between 7 June and 7 July to about 13 in the subsequent period.  

Between 15 and 22 July, around 90% of vessels still using the waterway sailed through a route announced by Iran, while 10% used the alternative route through Omani waters.

The Iranian route has not been approved by the International Maritime Organization.  The decline has intensified concern over Gulf oil supplies as crude trades close to $100 per barrel.

Kpler expects Middle Eastern oil production to remain below pre-crisis levels through the rest of 2026, with normal output now forecast for early 2027.  

Kpler is a provider of data and analytics for global physical trade, commodities and maritime activity. It has more than 750 employees representing over 35 nationalities and processes more than 1.3bn Automatic Identification System signals each day.

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