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2026 July 24   15:14

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IMO chief condemns renewed attacks on shipping in Red Sea

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez has condemned renewed attacks on ships in the Red Sea and warned of risks to seafarers, trade routes and the marine environment, according to the IMO.  

“I unequivocally condemn the latest reported attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea area. These attacks are indefensible,” Dominguez said.  He said the incidents endanger seafarers and threaten the security of international shipping, the marine environment and the stability of global supply chains.  

Dominguez called on ship operators to carry out thorough risk assessments before transiting the region, stressing that seafarers are civilians performing essential work and “must never be placed in harm’s way or targeted in situations of conflict or instability”.  

He also renewed his call for the immediate and unconditional release of all seafarers still held captive following piracy attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.  

“Ensuring their safety is a fundamental obligation under international law and a shared responsibility of the global community,” he said.  The IMO chief warned that continued attacks could further disrupt commercial routes, escalate tensions and undermine freedom of navigation through the Red Sea, which is a critical corridor for international trade.  “De-escalation is the only solution,” Dominguez said.  

He also raised concerns about potential pollution resulting from the latest incidents in the Red Sea and previous incidents in the Strait of Hormuz area. The IMO will continue monitoring the situation and remains ready to provide assistance where necessary.  

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