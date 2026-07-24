European Commission proposes first Indian yards for EU ship recycling list

The European Commission has proposed adding two ship recycling facilities in India to the 16th edition of the European List of Ship Recycling Facilities, according to the World Shipping Council.

The proposal, published on 24 July 2026, would mark the first inclusion of Indian yards following an assessment under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation.

The Commission found that both facilities met the requirements of Article 13 and qualified for inclusion.

“We welcome the updated European List of Ship Recycling Facilities because it reflects a practical and performance-based approach to sustainable ship recycling,” said Simon Bergulf, WSC vice president for environment and climate.

“These yards have invested heavily to address the findings and recommendations arising from European Commission inspections, demonstrating a clear commitment to meeting the EU’s stringent standards. Their inclusion would mark an important milestone, showing that one of the world’s principal ship recycling regions can successfully comply with the requirements of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation. We hope these facilities will act as trailblazers, encouraging other yards in the region to follow the same path.”

“Liner shipping companies are committed to recycling ships responsibly. For large ocean-going vessels, there are only a limited number of facilities worldwide with the capability and capacity to undertake this work. The Commission's proposal helps expand the availability of approved recycling capacity while maintaining the high standards that the Regulation is intended to achieve,” Bergulf said.

WSC urged EU member states to approve the proposal and retain transparent, objective and verifiable criteria covering environmental performance, worker safety, technical competence and governance. It said recycling decisions should be based on proven standards and performance rather than geographic location alone.

The World Shipping Council is an international industry association representing liner shipping companies in policy and regulatory matters.

The European Commission is an institution of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing EU policy and overseeing the application of EU law.