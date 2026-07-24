Maersk launches Chile-US cold chain route with destination fumigation

A.P. Moller - Maersk has launched an integrated cold chain service linking Chilean origin operations with ocean transport, US port handling, fumigation, inland logistics and cold storage through Wilmington, North Carolina, according to Maersk.

Developed with fresh produce supplier Oppy and the Port of Wilmington, the service is intended to ease limited fumigation capacity at major US gateways for regulated produce entering Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets.

Commodities such as grapes require fumigation before entering the US. Moving the procedure to the destination and combining it with cold storage and inland distribution is designed to reduce delays, dwell times and risks to cargo quality associated with origin treatment or congested gateway ports.

“This solution was built end to end—from origin handling in Chile to delivery in the U.S. By coordinating ocean, port, fumigation, storage and inland logistics, we are able to provide customers with greater visibility and control, enabling them to move regulated produce, specifically grapes, more efficiently and at scale,” said Le Harlin, head of growth enablement for cold chain at Maersk North America.

Maersk’s Latin American and North American teams worked with port partners and regulators to expand fumigation capacity at Wilmington over a six-month period through additional permits and infrastructure upgrades. Cargo can move from vessel discharge to fumigation and onward distribution, supported by Maersk’s cold storage facility in Wilmington.

The service was piloted during the 2026 Chilean grape season using weekly sailings and coordinated fumigation and inland distribution. Maersk said the trial delivered faster cargo availability and lower transportation costs than alternative routings.

The expanded capacity can also handle asparagus, blueberries and citrus. Maersk and Oppy received a Pioneer Award from the Port of Wilmington for their work on the project.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company operating in more than 130 countries with around 100,000 employees. It aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its business by 2040.