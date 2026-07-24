Three Aframaxes launch first Syria-US route for Iraqi fuel oil

Three Aframax tankers have loaded Iraqi fuel oil at Syria’s Baniyas terminal for delivery to the US Gulf Coast, establishing the first US-bound fuel oil flow from a Syrian port, according to Kpler shipping data.

On Passion left Baniyas on 17 June carrying about 716,600 barrels. It discharged around 487,600 barrels in the Bahamas in mid-July, with the balance scheduled for delivery in Texas later that month.

Nissos Christina loaded about 288,500 barrels and departed by 8 July, with discharge on the US Gulf Coast expected in early August.

Green Warrior loaded roughly 414,400 barrels in mid-to-late July and was due to reach the US in the third week of August.

The fuel oil was moved by road tanker from Iraq across the Syrian border, transferred into storage and then loaded at Baniyas.

The route is new, although the US has previously imported Iraqi fuel oil directly. No direct Iraqi cargo had reached the US since March.

Baniyas had been loading one Iraqi fuel oil tanker every seven to 10 days since early May, supported by the unloading of about 900 road tankers per day.

The transit operation began on 15 April, when the first Iraqi fuel oil shipment was loaded after an initial convoy of 299 Iraqi road tankers entered Syria through the al-Tanf crossing.

The corridor has also handled cargoes for Spain and Egypt. Syria’s fuel oil exports reached approximately 720,000 tonnes in June, while Baniyas was operating as an outlet for Iraqi supplies by 19 July.

Iraq has been developing the corridor to diversify its export options and reduce dependence on Gulf terminals. The route is expected to remain in use after normal shipping conditions return to the Strait of Hormuz.