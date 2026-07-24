Rotterdam starts 1,450-metre quay build for two-way 24,000-TEU traffic

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has completed the first stage of the Yangtzekanaal widening programme and started the next phase, which will allow two-way traffic by containerships of up to 24,000 TEU, according to the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Contractors Hakkers, De Klerk and Van Oord completed a 500-metre tugboat quay on the canal’s southern side, providing 12 berths with shore power. The work widened the Yangtzekanaal along the same section and enables two-way navigation by ships of up to 18,000 TEU.

The consortium has now started building a 1,450-metre quay wall west of Antarcticakade. The project will add 20 inland shipping berths alongside 10 existing berths, all with shore power, and create a heavy-load area for occasional cargo and specialised materials.

The berths will have a maintained depth of NAP minus 6.8 metres. About 1.4m cubic metres of sand will be dredged and reused for land reclamation at Maasvlakte 2.

Work on the second phase is scheduled to continue until 2028. The additional capacity is intended to accommodate traffic generated by the expansion of the APMT 2 and Rotterdam World Gateway terminals in Prinses Amaliahaven.

About 10,000 cubic metres of cement-free geopolymer concrete will be used in the upper section of the new quay wall, cutting carbon emissions by around 50% compared with conventional concrete.

A third phase planned for after 2028 will include further dredging and deepening, with the wider programme intended to support two-way traffic by potential future containerships of up to 30,000 TEU.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is a Dutch public limited company responsible for managing and developing Rotterdam’s port and industrial area and supporting safe and efficient vessel traffic. The Municipality of Rotterdam owns 70.83%, while the Dutch state holds 29.17%. For 2025, the authority recorded revenue of €940.4m ($1.071bn), net profit of €266m ($303m) and investment of €291.4m ($332m). Rotterdam handled 428.4m tonnes of cargo, including 14.2m TEU, during the year.