China State Shipbuilding Corporation offers entire Chongqing shipyard for CNY1 with $88m debt claims attached

China State Shipbuilding Corporation has put 100% of Chongqing Chuandong Shipbuilding Heavy Industry up for sale for a symbolic CNY1 ($0.15), bundled with CNY595.29m ($87.9m) of creditor claims, according to an official state-owned asset transaction listing.

The package carries a reserve price of CNY595,290,001 ($87.9m), almost all of which reflects debt owed by the yard to two CSSC entities.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Chongqing Shipbuilding Industry holds a CNY165.29m ($24.4m) claim, while CSSC Finance holds a further CNY430m ($63.5m).

The successful bidder will acquire the rights to recover the money from the shipyard rather than assume the CNY595.29m liability through the equity purchase.

Applications close on 20 August, with the disposal to be completed through an online auction. Consortium bids are barred. No prospective buyer has been identified.

The sale follows a May internal transfer in which Chongqing Chuandong moved 1,978,774 shares in CSSC Science & Technology to CSSC Investment. The holding represented 0.13% of the company.

Chongqing Chuandong was established in 1966 and is based in Fuling district, Chongqing. Its facilities can build vessels ranging from 3,000 dwt to 50,000 dwt, and it had delivered more than 60 small and medium-sized chemical tankers to domestic and international owners by 2022.

CSSC is a centrally administered Chinese state-owned enterprise formed in 2019 through the merger of China State Shipbuilding Corp and China Shipbuilding Industry Corp. Its operations span commercial and naval shipbuilding, marine equipment, technology and maritime services.