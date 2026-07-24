France frees Suezmax Deliver after owner pays penalty over lost Cameroon registry status

France has released the 150,284-dwt Suezmax tanker Deliver after its owner paid an undisclosed penalty for failing to prove the vessel’s nationality, according to a joint statement by the Mediterranean maritime prefecture, the Marseille public prosecutor and the Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture.

The Marseille judicial court imposed the financial confiscation penalty on 22 July under France’s CRPC guilty-plea procedure.

The prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône lifted the administrative detention after the payment was transferred to AGRASC, the French agency responsible for seized and confiscated assets.

Deliver subsequently left French territorial waters. The authorities did not disclose the amount paid or the tanker’s next destination.

French naval forces boarded the vessel near Sicily on 23 June during a flag-verification operation and escorted it to the Gulf of Fos.

Deliver was flying the Cameroon flag, but checks found that it had been removed from the Cameroonian registry on 29 May.

French authorities consequently treated the tanker as a vessel without valid nationality.

The 2000-built tanker had sailed from the Russian oil-export port of Primorsk and was bound for Singapore through the Suez Canal. Preliminary information indicated that there were no Russian citizens among the crew.

Deliver, IMO 9194983, has been subject to European Union sanctions since February 2025.

Hong Kong-registered Deliver Marine Ltd is the vessel’s registered owner and is associated with a single-ship fleet.

Stellar Ocean Ltd acts as Deliver’s commercial manager and International Safety Management manager.