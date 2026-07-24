South Korea targets 30% productivity rise with physical AI port plan

South Korea has approved a national strategy to deploy physical artificial intelligence across its ports, targeting a 30% productivity increase and a 10% share of the global port equipment market by 2035, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

The Physical AI Port Strategy was approved at the government’s 11th Science and Technology Ministers’ Meeting on July 23 and developed with the Ministry of Science and ICT and other agencies.

The programme moves beyond rule-based automation by allowing cranes, automated guided vehicles and other cargo-handling equipment to assess conditions, make decisions and perform tasks autonomously. It also covers higher-risk work, including container securing and mooring-line handling, while a central AI operating system would coordinate equipment and cargo flows across a terminal.

Gwangyang Port will serve as the main development and testing site.

The government is considering an Advanced Port Technology Institute for data collection, trials, standardisation and equipment certification, with a feasibility study scheduled for 2027.

The technology will then be deployed at Jinhae New Port, selected as South Korea’s flagship physical AI port. Its nine-berth first phase is due for completion in 2032, with a second phase targeted for 2040.

The first phase is expected to create a KRW 2.5 trillion ($1.70bn) market for autonomous cargo-handling machinery and a domestically controlled AI operating system.

The plan also includes linking Jinhae with existing Busan New Port terminals, integrating maritime, road and air logistics data, and considering dedicated AI data centres, smart logistics facilities and a Port AX industrial cluster.

An AX support platform is planned for terminal operators and equipment suppliers, while policy financing, government partnerships and private-sector networks would support exports of an integrated K-Physical AI Port Solution.

Legislative amendments, new standards, performance certification, cybersecurity measures and a labour-management-government consultative body are also planned.

South Korean Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Hwang Jong-woo said the absence of an established global model created an opportunity for the country to use its manufacturing and AI capabilities to secure an early technological and commercial position.

Ports handle 99.7% of South Korea’s import and export cargo. Busan was the world’s seventh-largest container port and second-largest transshipment hub, but 2025 berth productivity was 75 container moves per hour, against 80 in Singapore and 116 in Qingdao.

Dongwon Global Terminal Busan is a South Korean container-terminal operator within Dongwon Group’s ocean and logistics business portfolio. It operates Pier 7 at Busan New Port, opened in April 2024 as the country’s first fully automated container terminal.