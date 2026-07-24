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2026 July 24   15:12

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TTS completes €23m Constanta grain terminal expansion

Romanian logistics group TTS has completed a €23m ($26.2m) expansion of the Canopus grain terminal at the Port of Constanta, raising storage capacity from 110,000 tonnes to 180,000 tonnes, according to TTS.  

The project was formally completed on 20 July after construction work ran from 20 January 2025 to 15 July 2026.  

The expansion added six grain storage cells with capacity of 11,000 tonnes each and five buffer cells holding 825 tonnes apiece.  

The work also covered a new intake point for cargo arriving by barge, equipment for one of two new truck-unloading points, conveyors and elevators connecting the new installations with the existing terminal, and three scales on the shiploading line.  

The terminal can receive agricultural cargoes through barge and truck-unloading points, each with capacity of 400 tonnes per hour. Two existing shiploaders can each transfer 800 tonnes per hour to seagoing vessels.  

TTS, founded in Romania in 1997, provides freight forwarding, river transport and port operation services for agricultural products, mineral raw materials and chemical cargoes. The group comprises 14 companies and operates a river fleet with capacity exceeding 800,000 tonnes, 10 floating cranes, three terminals in Constanta and seven terminals at Danube ports.  

Canopus Star is an agricultural cargo-handling company and one of three port operators controlled by TTS in Constanta. It is a joint venture between TTS and Romanian limited liability company Cargill Agricultura SRL.

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