Houthi missile claim puts Saudi Aramco’s 400,000-bpd Jizan refinery in focus

Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed a missile strike on the southern Saudi port city of Jizan as smoke rose near Saudi Aramco’s 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery, according to the movement’s official channels.

Saudi authorities had not confirmed that the refinery was hit, while there was no verified information on damage, casualties or disruption to production, fuel supplies or exports.

Saudi Civil Defense activated its early-warning system in Jizan over a potential danger and later declared that the threat had passed. It did not identify the weapon involved. Houthi channels also claimed that fires had broken out at Aramco storage tanks in Jizan. The movement did not identify the missile type or provide a detailed assessment of the target or damage.

The available statements referred to an attack on Jizan city and alleged fires at Aramco facilities. They did not establish that the commercial port had been struck, and no official operational notice had confirmed a closure of Jizan port. The claim followed earlier Houthi assertions of missile and drone attacks on two Saudi oil tankers, Encelia and Layla. Saudi Arabia confirmed that Encelia was hit near Jizan, causing a fire in its bow section. The crew was safe. The claimed attack on Layla remained unconfirmed.

The incidents have increased operational risk around Saudi Red Sea energy infrastructure and shipping through Bab el-Mandeb, which has gained importance amid disruption to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, is a Saudi state-controlled energy and chemicals company. Its Jizan industrial complex includes a marine terminal and forms part of Jizan Economic City.