Saudi-led coalition strikes Hodeidah after attacks on NCC Masa and Red Sea shipping

The Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes against Houthi military sites in Yemen’s Hodeidah governorate after attacks on commercial shipping, including the Saudi-owned chemical tanker NCC Masa, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki called the operation a “proportionate military response” against sites used to threaten merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

The coalition said the planned targets had been hit and the operation had ended. Hodeidah port was not targeted, while Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif remained open to commercial vessels carrying food, fuel, commodities and construction materials.

NCC Masa was attacked while sailing in the Red Sea on 24 July, sustaining minor hull damage. Safety checks found the vessel and its crew unharmed, allowing the tanker to continue towards its destination.

The 2014-built, 183-metre chemical tanker is operated within the fleet of Saudi Arabian shipping and logistics company Bahri.

The operation followed further attacks on Saudi-linked shipping. The Houthis said they had targeted the tankers Encelia and Layla with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. Saudi authorities confirmed that Encelia was hit and that a fire broke out at its bow, with the crew remaining safe.

The claimed attack on Layla has not been independently confirmed. Indicative war-risk premiums for vessels using the southern Red Sea rose above 1% of a ship’s value from about 0.3% a week earlier.

Quotes for some Saudi-linked vessels and port calls in southern Saudi Arabia reached as much as 3%. Brent crude also moved above $100 per barrel amid concern that disruption could extend from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab el-Mandeb, the southern entrance to the Red Sea.

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, which operates under the Bahri name, is a Riyadh-headquartered shipping and logistics company established in 1978. At the end of March 2026, it operated 107 vessels, comprising 104 owned ships and three vessels under long-term leases. Its activities cover crude oil, refined products, chemicals, dry bulk, breakbulk cargoes, ship management and integrated logistics.