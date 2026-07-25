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2026 July 25   15:30

shipbuilding

US icebreaker Healy faces second major engineering casualty in two years after six-month refit

The US icebreaker USCGC Healy has been towed to Seattle for investigation and major repairs after suffering a significant engineering casualty northwest of Port Angeles, Washington, according to the US Coast Guard.  No one was injured. Tugs returned the American cutter to its homeport on July 13, with the incident publicly confirmed on July 24.  

“The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Healy acted with speed and skill in responding to this casualty,” Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin E. Lunday said.  The service has not identified the failed equipment, disclosed the extent of the damage or provided an estimated repair cost or timetable for the vessel’s return to operations.  

The casualty came days after Healy completed a six-month drydocking programme at Vigor Marine’s Swan Island shipyard in Portland, Oregon. Around 900 workers participated in the project, completed on July 8, covering mechanical, structural, preservation and modernisation work.  

The scope included shafts, bearings, seals, rudders and the bow thruster, as well as upgrades to the cutter’s multibeam sonar and a replacement casing for its sub-bottom profiler. No connection has been established between the casualty and the recently completed work.  

The breakdown is Healy’s second serious engineering setback in two years. An electrical fire near Banks Island in Canada’s Northwest Territories in July 2024 affected a transformer serving one of its two main propulsion motors. The motor was restored, but the incident forced the cutter to return to Seattle.  

Commissioned in 1999, the 420-foot, 16,000-ton Healy can break 4.5 feet of ice continuously at three knots. It has more than 4,200 square feet of research facilities, a permanent crew of 85 and capacity for up to 50 additional mission personnel.  

The cutter completed a 129-day Arctic deployment in 2025, sailing more than 20,000 miles. USCGC Storis remains on Arctic patrol while the Coast Guard pursues nearly $15bn in new assets and capabilities, including icebreakers, from a wider $25bn funding package.  

Vigor Marine Group is a US marine services provider specialising in vessel maintenance, repair and modernisation. The company operates shipyard facilities in the Pacific Northwest and undertakes work for the US Navy, the US Coast Guard and Military Sealift Command.

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