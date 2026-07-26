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2026 July 26   00:55

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Van Oord consortium starts second phase of Yangtze Canal widening

A contractor consortium comprising Hakkers, De Klerk and Van Oord has completed the first phase of the Yangtze Canal widening project in Rotterdam and begun work on the second phase, according to Van Oord.  

The first phase included the delivery of a new tugboat quay with 12 berths and shore power facilities. The consortium widened a 500-metre section of the canal along its southern side to accommodate the new infrastructure.  

The second phase covers the construction of 1,450 metres of quay wall west of the existing Antarctica Quay. It will create 20 inland shipping berths with shore power facilities, in addition to the 10 existing berths, as well as a heavy-load zone for one-off transhipments of goods and specialised materials.  

The berths will have a Nautically Guaranteed Depth of NAP minus 6.80 metres. About 1.4m cubic metres of sand will be dredged during the widening work and reused for land reclamation at Maasvlakte 2.  

The project is intended to allow two-way traffic by containerships of up to 24,000 TEU. The largest container vessels already use the canal to reach the APMT 2 and RWG terminals in Prinses Amaliahaven, where capacity expansions are underway.  

Traffic is expected to increase, requiring more space for the safe passage of larger vessels. The navigational channel at seabed level will be widened along its entire length over the coming years to prepare access to Maasvlakte for the next generation of containerships under development.  

Around 10,000 cubic metres of cement-free geopolymer concrete will be used for the upper section of the new quay wall. The material is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by about 50% compared with conventional concrete.  

Hakkers, De Klerk and Van Oord are the three contractors forming the consortium responsible for the project.

APMT 2 and RWG are container terminals in Prinses Amaliahaven served through the Yangtze Canal. 

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