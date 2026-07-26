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2026 July 26   02:15

shipping

Blank sailings outpace capacity growth on major east-west trades

Blanked container capacity grew significantly faster than scheduled capacity across major east-west trade lanes in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2019, according to Sea-Intelligence’s Blank Sailings Tracker.  

On the Asia-North America East Coast trade, scheduled capacity increased by 46%, while blanked capacity rose by 215%. Asia-Mediterranean capacity expanded by 56%, against a 159% increase in withdrawn capacity.  

The divergence was also evident on Asia-North Europe, where scheduled capacity grew by 20% and blanked capacity climbed by 83%. On Asia-North America West Coast, total capacity increased by 16%, while blanked capacity rose by 62%.  

The figures indicate that growth in deployed fleet capacity is not translating proportionately into available cargo space. Shipping lines increased blanked capacity at rates as much as 4.6 times higher than overall capacity growth, using tactical sailing cancellations to manage newly delivered tonnage and maintain tighter control over supply.  

Sea-Intelligence said shippers can no longer base inventory and allocation planning on pre-pandemic supply models. It estimated that the market is operating with a structural capacity withdrawal rate of 10% to 14%, requiring cargo owners to reassess minimum inventory thresholds and allocation strategies.  

Sea-Intelligence is a Copenhagen-based maritime intelligence and consultancy company specialising in container shipping, liner strategy, operational performance and supply-chain analysis.

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