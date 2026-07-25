Japan approves $510m infrastructure programme covering 73 ports

Japan’s cabinet has approved a ¥76.24bn ($510m) infrastructure programme covering cargo-handling equipment, transit sheds and terminal and industrial land at 73 ports, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The fiscal 2026 plan was approved on 24 July under Japan’s Port Development Promotion Act. It is intended to provide equipment and land supporting quays and other port infrastructure developed through public works programmes.

Japan allocated ¥46.62bn to operational port facilities, including ¥34.99bn for 1.616m square metres of terminal land at 63 ports, ¥8.93bn for 58 pieces of cargo-handling machinery at 25 ports and ¥2.69bn for 83 transit sheds at 20 ports.

Cargo-handling equipment is planned for ports including Tomakomai, Sendai-Shiogama, Kashima, Kawasaki, Osaka, Hiroshima, Kitakyushu and Shibushi.

A further ¥29.63bn will finance coastal land development. The plan provides ¥25.64bn for 432,000 square metres of port and logistics land at 13 ports and ¥3.99bn for 193,000 square metres of industrial land at six ports.

The port and logistics land programme includes Yokohama, Osaka, Mizushima, Hiroshima, Hakata and Kagoshima. Industrial sites are planned at Ibaraki, Himeji, Amagasaki-Nishinomiya-Ashiya, Mizushima, Kanda and Yatsushiro.

Local port authorities will carry out the projects using funds raised through local-government bonds. Repayment is expected to come from facility charges, land sales and other port-generated revenue, with the ministry facilitating access to financing under the cabinet-approved plan.

The programme covers one more port than the fiscal 2025 plan, while its value is below the approximately ¥79.6bn allocated to 72 ports in the previous year.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is a Japanese government ministry. Japan adopts the special port facilities plan annually following consideration by the Transport Policy Council and cabinet approval.