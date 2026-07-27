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2026 July 27   08:39

accident

China rescues 47 from sunken Vietnamese freighter Khoi Nguyen 18

Chinese rescue forces had recovered 47 Vietnamese nationals from the sunken general cargo ship *Khoi Nguyen 18* by Monday morning, according to Chinese maritime authorities.  

One additional person was rescued by the Vietnamese side, taking the combined number of survivors to 48 from the 62 Vietnamese nationals aboard and leaving 14 people unaccounted for.  

The China Coast Guard ships *Xuande* and *Nansha* found the two latest survivors at 22:38 and 23:32 on Sunday. Both had normal vital signs.  The Vietnamese-flagged vessel sank in severe weather near Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea.

Vietnamese authorities deployed rescue forces and coordinated the operation with Chinese vessels, helicopters and other ships near the casualty site.  

The first large group of survivors was located on Saturday evening after the Chinese rescue vessel *Nanhai Jiu 115* detected a distress signal and approached a life raft. It recovered 29 people from the raft, while further survivors were picked up from a second life raft, a fishing vessel, a helicopter and coast guard ships.  

Forty-one rescued Vietnamese nationals were transferred on Sunday evening from *Nanhai Jiu 115* to the Vietnamese naval vessel *Truong Sa-01*. Further transfers were scheduled for Monday.  

The Philippine Coast Guard deployed the patrol vessel *BRP Malapascua* and an aircraft from Palawan. It coordinated with the Vietnam Coast Guard and used its Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System to direct assets involved in the operation.

Chinese maritime authorities placed the casualty on the night of Friday, 24 July, while the Philippine Coast Guard placed it on the evening of Saturday, 25 July. Both accounts located the sinking near Fiery Cross Reef, also known as Yongshu Reef in China and Kagitingan Reef in the Philippines. 

The 2017-built *Khoi Nguyen 18*, IMO 9846354, was a 69.9-metre general cargo ship with a beam of 10.8 metres, a gross tonnage of 999 and deadweight of about 1,911 tonnes.

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